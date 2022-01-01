Download your free Radio Times Money guides
Bear in mind that with investing, your capital is at risk and you may get back less than originally invest.
Are you saving without investing?
If you have a range of different financial goals, it might be worth checking if you’re preparing for each one of them in the right way. This guide looks at the options available for short, medium and long-term goals, whether saving is enough on its own, and what it might mean to invest. Reading this guide can help you to think about if your money is working hard enough for your goals.
Need help with inheritance tax planning?
Without making careful plans, there’s a chance your estate could be liable for inheritance tax. This means your loved ones could receive a lower amount of inheritance than you’d want them to have. This insightful guide explains how inheritance tax works and the steps you could take to address a potential liability. To help you leave a stronger legacy to those who matter.
What will your ideal retirement look like?
A happy retirement should be your reward for years of hard work. To give yourself the best chance of achieving that, it pays to prepare and prepare well. This in-depth guide explores how much money you might need to achieve your desired lifestyle, the range of ways you could build up your provisions, and options to use your pension for an income in retirement. Reading this guide could help you start planning for the retirement you deserve.
To invest or not invest
If you’ve never invested your money before, this easy-to-follow guide explains how it works and why many people invest for the long-term to achieve their goals. From understanding the risks involved to discovering how investing could help you make more of your money, this guide aims to help you decide if investing could be right for your needs.
Could you benefit from financial advice?
Planning your future on your own isn’t easy – that’s why many people choose to use the services of a financial adviser. This useful guide looks at ways a financial adviser might be able to help you make stronger plans. It also explains how financial advice works and what to expect if you choose to speak to Skipton Building Society. Reading this guide could help you decide if financial advice could be right for you.