This comes after it was revealed around 150,000 drivers put the wrong fuel in their car every year.* Misfuelling is one of the most expensive mistakes motorists make. Pumping petrol fuel into a diesel engined car can lead to engine failure, leaving motorists to pick up the repair costs.

Rule 97 of the Highway Code states before drivers set off, they should ensure they have ‘sufficient fuel or charge for your journey, especially if it includes motorway driving’.**

Careless or dangerous driving caused by low fuel will see motorists face fines of up to £100 and three points on their licence.

Greg Wilson, CEO and price comparison expert at Quotezone.co.uk, said: “It can be frustrating to feel like you are spending more and more on fuel each time you fill up. With the inconsistency in pricing and news about fuel prices reaching news highs, we wanted to share our fuel saving suggestions to help drivers save as much as possible.

“Small mistakes at the petrol pump can lead to serious costs. Misfuelling is expensive, and more common than you think. However, even simple things like making sure the car is in good working order with tyres topped up and excess weight removed, can help reduce the amount of fuel it consumes.”

Quotezone.co.uk compiled some of the biggest mistakes drivers make when filling up:

1.Misfuelling

Misfuelling and pumping your diesel car with petrol fuel can be a very costly mistake. Although there may not be any noticeable changes to your car initially, as the petrol makes its way to the fuel system you will have serious consequences. Depending on how far the petrol has circulated through the fuel system and engine, the cost of repairs can vary from a simple drain and flush to some very expensive component replacements.

2.Check your tyres

Low tyre pressure will cause your tyres to drag on the ground and consume more fuel than fully pumped-up tyres.

3.Letting your fuel run on empty

Letting your car run on low fuel isn’t a crime, but any careless or dangerous driving caused by the lack of fuel could see you punished by law. You could face a £100 fine and three points on your licence if you are forced to stop in the road and cause an obstruction to other motorists.

4.Overfilling your tank

While overfilling the tank can be tempting and seem like a way to save additional trips back to the pump, you will actually end up paying more for your fuel. Filling the tank beyond maximum capacity can cause the fuel to overflow and waste money. Overflowing fuel can also fall to the ground which causes a potential fire hazard and you will still be charged for the waste.

5.Filling up during peak hours

Petrol station prices can vary throughout the day, with costs at their highest during peak hours around midday and 5pm. In order to find the lowest prices, head to a petrol station early in the morning or later in the evening.

This article is intended as generic information only and is not intended to apply to anybody’s specific circumstances, demands or needs. The views expressed are not intended to provide any financial service or to give any recommendation or advice. Products and services are only mentioned for illustrative rather than promotional purposes.

