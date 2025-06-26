If you have electricity and gas, it will still cost nearly £5.70 a week to be connected, and nearer £6.80 a week if you are on quarterly bills – even if you use no energy at all!

Overall, electricity charges have fallen by just over 4.5% and gas twice as much. So if you just use electricity you’ll see a smaller reduction in your bills than Ofgem’s 7%.

Prepayment meter customers now pay almost the same as those on direct debit. But the eight million who pay their bill quarterly as it arrives

have higher standing charges and pay more for each unit of energy they use. The biggest saving they can make is to change to direct debt. Energy suppliers also offer fixed rate one-year deals that are cheaper than the capped rates: search “best energy deal” at which.co.uk.