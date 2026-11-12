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England’s speeding hotspots revealed as 20mph offences soar

England’s speeding hotspots revealed as 20mph offences soar

Quotezone in partnership with Radio Times

Published: November 12, 2026 at 12:27 PM

Lincolnshire tops the list of speeding hotspots, while offences linked to 20mph limits have more than tripled in two years

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Where are drivers most likely to be caught speeding in England? New research has named Lincolnshire as the country's speeding hotspot, with more than 6,200 speeding notices issued per 100,000 residents during 2024/25.

The figures, compiled by car insurance experts at our partner Quotezone, come from a Freedom of Information (FOI) request covering speeding offences detected by automated speed cameras.

Lincolnshire Police issued 46,619 Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs) and conditional offer letters during the period, equivalent to 6,216 per 100,000 residents.

That's more than six times the rate recorded in Gloucestershire, which had the lowest figure among the 18 English police forces providing exact data, at just 975 per 100,000 residents.

Warwickshire came second, recording 6,043 speeding notices and offers per 100,000 residents. Warwickshire Police also confirmed that the speed camera on the M6 motorway at Junction 3a Southbound recorded the highest number of offences in the region.

Leicestershire took third place, with 5,756 notices and offers per 100,000 residents, followed by Greater Manchester (5,695) and West Mercia (5,446).

A further 10 police forces responded to the FOI request but could only provide figures for Notices of Intended Prosecution (NIPs), which are issued at an earlier stage of the enforcement process, before any penalty is confirmed.

The growing cost of speeding

With speeding enforcement continuing to attract attention, motorists are being reminded to watch out for changing speed limits and avoid unnecessary penalties – both for their safety and their finances.

Drivers who receive a Fixed Penalty Notice can choose to plead guilty or not guilty. Those who plead guilty face a £100 fine and three penalty points added to their licence, unless they are offered the option of attending a speed awareness course.*

A speeding conviction also results in a DVLA endorsement code being added to the driver's record for four years.

And the financial impact may not end with the initial fine. According to data from our partner Quotezone, motorists with three points on their licence pay around 15% more on average for their annual car insurance than drivers with a clean record.

In January this year, the Government launched a new road safety strategy, aiming to reduce deaths and serious injuries on Britain's roads by 65% by 2035. Safe speeds are one of its five core pillars for action.**

Why are 20mph speeding offences increasing?

The expansion of 20mph zones is also contributing to the changing picture of speeding offences across the UK.

Almost a third of UK roads are now subject to the lower speed limit, covering approximately 40,000 miles of the total road network.

And offences specifically linked to 20mph limits have risen sharply. Separate analysis found they more than tripled in just two years, increasing from 37,219 in 2023 to 125,133 in 2025.***

As speed enforcement becomes more widespread, motorists are being encouraged to stay alert to local speed limits. A single speeding offence could have consequences that last well beyond the initial penalty, affecting both road safety and the cost of future car insurance.

Greg Wilson, car insurance expert and CEO at our partner Quotezone, said: “Safe speed is high on the Government’s agenda and a core focus in its new road safety strategy, meaning we’re likely to see enforcement continue to tighten across the country.

“A speeding fine might seem like a one-off cost, but for many drivers it isn’t. Insurers view any endorsement as a sign of increased risk, and premiums will often rise noticeably as a result.

“As almost a third of UK roads are now under 20mph limits, drivers need to be extra cautious, not just for the safety of all road users but because the financial consequences of a single offence can affect insurance policies for years to come.”

Our partner Quotezone, in partnership with Radio Times, is one of the UK's largest price comparison sites, helping drivers compare and find savings on motoring essentials including car insurance, breakdown cover and young driver insurance.

Top 10 speeding hotspots in England

The figures below show speeding notices and conditional offers per 100,000 residents, alongside the total number recorded by each police force in 2024/25.

Rank

Police force

Offences per 100,000 residents

Total offences

1

Lincolnshire

6,216

46,619

2

Warwickshire

6,043

33,480

3

Leicestershire

5,756

57,576

4

Greater Manchester Police

5,695

153,778

5

West Mercia

5,446

64,807

6

West Midlands

4,956

145,212

7

Cheshire

4,126

45,391

8

Sussex

4,084

69,432

9

Thames Valley Police

3,229

78,145

10

Essex

3,113

56,039

How the research was conducted

All 39 police forces located in England were asked: “How many Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs) and conditional offer letters were issued for speeding offences detected by automated speed enforcement cameras in the financial year 2024/25 (1 April 2024 – 31 March 2025)?”

Of these, 18 police forces provided an exact response, while a further 10 police forces supplied figures relating to Notices of Intended Prosecution (NIPs).

The City of London was excluded because of its small residential population (approximately 8,000), which would distort the per-capita figures.

Population data was taken from each police force's Wikipedia page.

References

GOV.UK – Speeding penalties

** Government Road Safety Strategy

*** The Times – 20mph speed limit and UK urban roads

Photo credit: iStock.com / georgeclerk

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This article is intended as generic information only and is not intended to apply to anybody’s specific circumstances, demands or needs. The views expressed are not intended to provide any financial service or to give any recommendation or advice. Products and services are only mentioned for illustrative rather than promotional purposes.

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