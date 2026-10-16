Home

News

Most drivers back tougher restrictions for young motorists, survey finds

Most drivers back tougher restrictions for young motorists, survey finds

Quotezone in partnership with Radio Times

Published: October 16, 2026 at 10:39 AM

85% support extending Northern Ireland’s new driving rules across the UK, as concerns grow over young driver safety

Ad

Most UK motorists would support tougher restrictions for young and newly qualified drivers, according to new research.

The survey, conducted by motoring experts at our partner Quotezone, asked Brits about new driving restrictions due to come into force in Northern Ireland from October 2026, and whether similar measures should be introduced across Great Britain.

The findings revealed that 85% would like to see the restrictions applied across the whole of the UK.

The new Graduated Driver Licensing (GDL) system in Northern Ireland introduces a series of stricter rules designed to reduce road incidents and help young and inexperienced drivers build their skills safely.*

Of those surveyed, 73% supported additional restrictions during a new driver’s first two years on the road, while a further 10% believed the restrictions should last longer than two years.

Why are tougher rules being considered?

The findings come against a backdrop of concerning government road safety statistics. Young male car drivers aged 17–24 are around four times as likely to be killed or seriously injured as car drivers aged 25 or over. Around a fifth of all killed or seriously injured (KSI) casualties from collisions involving cars were in collisions involving a young car driver.**

Meanwhile, the number of new drivers passing their tests continues to rise. More than a million learners (1,000,043) passed their driving test between April 2025 and March 2026, representing an 11.7% year-on-year increase.***

The GDL system aims to help protect these new drivers and other road users. The rules apply to anyone applying for a provisional licence and, although learners of all ages must follow the requirements, the measures are primarily aimed at young drivers up to the age of 23.

What are Northern Ireland’s new driving restrictions?

Under the new system, learner drivers will need to complete at least six months of supervised driving before taking their test. They will also have to maintain a mandatory logbook and complete a structured training programme with an instructor.

Once they pass their test, drivers under 24 in Northern Ireland will face a six-month night-time restriction. Between 11pm and 6am, they will be allowed to carry only one passenger aged between 14 and 20.

There are exemptions: immediate family members are excluded from the passenger restriction, and it will not apply when a qualified driver aged over 21, with at least three years’ driving experience, is sitting in the front passenger seat.

The restricted period during which new drivers must display R plates will also double, increasing from 12 months to 24 months.

Other changes include removing the 45mph speed limit for learner drivers displaying L plates and newly qualified drivers, as well as allowing learners to drive on motorways with an instructor. The aim is to give learners practical experience of motorway driving before they pass their test.****

Which restrictions do drivers think would make the biggest difference?

When asked which measures they thought would be most effective in improving safety, almost a third of respondents (30%) backed a longer probationary period for new drivers.

A further 28% supported restrictions on carrying passengers, while just 4% believed none of the proposed restrictions would improve road safety for new drivers.

Greg Wilson, car insurance expert and CEO at our partner Quotezone, said: “It’s clear from our research that Britons clearly support tougher measures to help new and young drivers gain experience safely, to help protect themselves and others on the roads. There’s a strong indication that motorists do not believe current provisions go far enough.

“The new Graduated Driver Licensing system in Northern Ireland does introduce a much more structured and practical approach to learning, highlighting key areas for improvement which are known problem areas. A longer supervised learning period, a detailed logbook and night-time passenger restrictions should all lead to positive change and give drivers more time and opportunity to practice high-risk aspects of driving. It’s a sensible step forward that hopefully other UK regions will replicate soon.

“Our survey shows drivers believe a longer probationary period and restrictions on carrying passengers are seen as the changes with the most potential, which mirrors what we’re seeing in Northern Ireland’s approach. With over a million learners passing their test in the past year alone, implementing these additional safety precautions is crucial.

“Ultimately, any measure that helps new drivers build confidence and experience gradually with less distractions, is a positive move forward for road safety across the UK and something we hope will help towards a reduction in car insurance premiums for young drivers.”

Our partner Quotezone, helps over 4 million customers every year compare and find savings on motoring products, including van, truck and car insurance.

References

Northern Ireland Department for Infrastructure – Graduated Driver Licensing FAQs

** GOV.UK – Reported road casualties in Great Britain: younger driver factsheet 2024

*** GOV.UK – End of the road for unofficial driving test booking services

**** Northern Ireland Department for Infrastructure – Graduated Driver Licensing to be introduced in October 2026

*This article is intended as generic information only and is not intended to apply to anybody’s specific circumstances, demands or needs. The views expressed are not intended to provide any financial service or to give any recommendation or advice. Products and services are only mentioned for illustrative rather than promotional purposes.

*This article is intended as generic information only and is not intended to apply to anybody’s specific circumstances, demands or needs. The views expressed are not intended to provide any financial service or to give any recommendation or advice. Products and services are only mentioned for illustrative rather than promotional purposes.

Radiotimes.com is published by Immediate Media Company London Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Immediate Media Company Limited. Immediate Media Company London Limited is an Introducer Appointed Representative of Seopa Ltd (trading as Quotezone) (FRN: 313860).

Ad

The insurance quote system is independently owned and operated by Seopa Ltd. Radtiotimes.com may receive a commission for any policies purchased, at no cost to you.

Ad

Ad

Ad