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Motoring costs soar: what can you do to drive down bills?

Motoring costs soar: what can you do to drive down bills?

Melanie Wright

Published: October 9, 2026 at 11:33 AM

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The cost of running a car is putting increasing pressure on household budgets, but there are steps you can take to reduce your motoring bills.

Filling up at the pump has become eye-wateringly expensive since the conflict in the Middle East began, with the RAC Foundation estimating that drivers have paid an additional £7.61 billion in fuel costs since the war started on 28 February.

With insurance and repair costs also increasing, many households are looking for ways to cut the cost of keeping their car on the road. Here are some tips that might help.

Hunt out the cheapest fuel

One of the simplest ways to reduce fuel costs is to check prices before filling up. Under the Government's Fuel Finder scheme, petrol stations are required to report their fuel prices within 30 minutes of any change. This means motorists can compare prices in their area to find the cheapest options.

Fuel prices are displayed on a range of websites and apps, including Confused.com, DriveScore, Fuel Finder UK, Fuel Spy, MotorMouth, PetrolPrices.com and RAC Fuel Watch.

The Government estimates that shopping around for the cheapest fuel could save households that own a car an average of £40 a year. Remember not to drive miles out of your way to save a few pence per litre though, as the extra fuel and time involved could wipe out any savings.

Many motorists are worried that fuel duty could rise in the Budget on 28 October, piling on even more financial pressure. Research from AJ Bell found that 50% of people oppose a fuel duty increase, given the already high cost of motoring.

Sarah Coles, head of personal finance at AJ Bell, said: “This is a particular worry at a time when the conflict in the Middle East has seen prices at the pumps spike, so any extra tax would be adding insult to injury. However, given any rise to fuel duty would be hugely unpopular without being a massive boost to the Treasury coffers, it makes this move less likely from a political perspective.”

Don’t put off essential repairs

With the cost of vehicle repairs rising, it can be tempting to delay work that isn't immediately essential, but this can end up costing more in the long run.

According to the RAC's annual Report on Motoring, 32% of drivers are worried about the cost of maintaining their vehicle, while 60% say the cost of repairs has increased over the past year.

One in four drivers aged under 25 and one in five aged 25 to 44 say they have delayed necessary repairs or tyre replacements as a result.

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said: “It’s concerning that so many drivers appear to be risking breaking the law by not having a valid MOT or driving on bald tyres. With the average repair bill climbing to almost £700, it’s little wonder that so many people are finding it difficult to make ends meet. But kicking the can down the road and delaying repairs to your vehicle or putting them off altogether is a false economy. Often, it makes the problem worse, which can lead to a more expensive bill down the line.”

If you're facing a large repair bill, make sure you get more than one quote and ask the garage to explain which work is urgent and which can safely wait.

Review your car insurance

Insurance is another major motoring cost and is worth reviewing regularly. According to the Association of British Insurers (ABI), the average motor insurance premium paid rose by £6 between April and June to £566, with younger drivers often facing costs three or four times higher than this.

When your policy is approaching renewal, don't simply accept the renewal price from your current insurer without checking what else is available. Compare quotes from different providers and check whether your circumstances have changed. For example, your annual mileage may have fallen if you've recently retired, or you may no longer need some of the extras included in your policy.

Don't forget the smaller savings

There are other costs that can easily get overlooked, including parking, breakdown cover, servicing and MOT fees.

Make sure you’re not paying for breakdown cover elsewhere, for example, as part of a bank account or insurance policy, before buying a separate policy. It's also worth checking how much you're paying for parking and whether cheaper alternatives might be available for regular journeys.

*This article is intended as generic information only and is not intended to apply to anybody’s specific circumstances, demands or needs. The views expressed are not intended to provide any financial service or to give any recommendation or advice. Products and services are only mentioned for illustrative rather than promotional purposes.

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