All pensioners in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will get a winter fuel payment this year, probably in November or December. But about two million will have it taken back next April. The payment remains at £200 for a household where at least one pensioner lives – defined as being born 21 September 1959 or earlier. The payment is £300 if they are over 80 (born 21 September 1945 or earlier). If two pensioners live together they will get £100 each. If one or both are over 80 they will get £150 each.

However, individuals with an income of over £35,000 in the tax year 2025/26 will have the payment taken back by HMRC next tax year, which begins on 6 April 2026, normally via extra tax on other taxable income through PAYE (HMRC say it will all be done automatically). The Government says around two million pensioners will have it taken back, leaving more than nine million who keep the payment. This rather strange approach was the only practical way to get the payment to all who were entitled in time for this winter.