The industry already has a Code of Practice, but it only applies to firms that are members of two trade bodies and has been widely criticised by motoring organisations. The new Code would be tougher, legally binding and apply to all private parking firms. Among other things, it would impose:

A maximum charge of £100 with 40% discount if paid within 14 days.

A maximum debt recovery fee of £70 for an unpaid charge. Government research indicates the actual cost of this process is considerably less than that.

Signs that show the rules – large enough to be visible at a distance and legible as people approach.

No charge during a “consideration period” of ten minutes between entering the car park and leaving, and a ten-minute grace period after the paid-for time expires in which to leave.

In addition, mitigating circumstances for breaking the rules would include mis-keying a car registration, and where illness, vehicle breakdown or payment machine failure prevented payment.

The RAC urges drivers to share their views on the consultation, and promises it will “continue to fight for better private parking practices”. You can give your views on the proposed Code until 5 September: search gov.uk for ‘private parking code consultation’. Note, however, that this consultation is only about private parking charges. It doesn’t cover the fines (penalty charges) levied by public bodies such as councils or the police.

Meanwhile, private parking demands are worth appealing if you believe they are wrong as a high proportion succeed. But it’s important to do it correctly: which. co.uk; citizensadvice.org.uk and moneysavingexpert.com all have useful advice on appeals.