More than four million people could slash their broadband or mobile costs by applying for what’s called a social tariff. These offer a significantly lower price for people on limited incomes. That’s usually defined as receiving a means-tested benefit such as universal credit or pension credit, though some providers may include disability benefits such as personal independence payment (PIP) or attendance allowance. Social tariffs vary in what they offer and how much they cost: the regulator Ofcom says they range from £10 to £24 a month, but unlike standard tariffs they do not have a built-in annual price rise. They should be free to set up or switch to, and there will be no charge if you later decide to switch to another provider or leave the social tariff.

Before moving to a social tariff, make sure it offers the speed and data download limit you need. Find out more by logging on to your provider and searching “social tariff ”, or find a list of alternatives on the regulator’s website: search ofcom.org.uk for “social tariff”.

If you cannot get a social tariff you may be able to save money by switching to a cheaper deal. The consumer organisation Which? has a free service at broadband.which.co.uk to check what is available in your area. If you find one that is suitable you can switch through its website (but check first for any penalty charges for leaving your current provider early).