It is also a legal obligation to exchange insurance details with the other driver if you can do so, even off the road, for example in a supermarket car park. Never agree to sort things out between you or accept cash offers to do that. Not only is that illegal, it could invalidate your claim then or in future. Even if the other driver is not insured, your claim will still be met from a special insurance industry fund. So never do a deal over a claim.

You should also ignore offers from the other driver’s insurer or a repair firm to employ an agent to manage the claim for you. These firms will try to boost your claim and make money from it themselves. Many will ask you to sign a credit agreement just in case things go wrong. Never do that. Just call your own insurer and ask their advice about dealing with the damage.

If you do not want to make a claim they will accept that, though that call will still probably put up your premium next year. Even if you change insurers your history will follow you. All insurers subscribe to the Claims and Underwriting Exchange (CUE) database, which stores all motor, home and personal injury incidents that have been reported to any insurer.

