You should be sent a letter in the school year your child reaches 16 reminding you to confirm they will still be in education or training. It is very important not to ignore it. If you do not get a letter, perhaps because you have moved or it was misdirected, you can still let HMRC know.

Most sorts of full-time education or training are acceptable, even home-schooling in most cases. Only the parent or another person who claims the child benefit can inform HMRC, and it normally has to be done online using their Government Gateway account.

If your or your partner’s income is £60,200 or more then extra tax must be paid to take back some of the child benefit. This limit was raised from £50,100 in April 2024. So if you have given up child benefit in the past because of your income you may be able to get it back now. You will be better off despite the tax charge unless you or your partner’s income is £80,000 a year or more when the tax charge equals the amount of the child benefit.

For more information, search gov.uk for ‘child benefit 16’ or ‘child benefit tax’.