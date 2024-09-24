Zing multi-currency app
Multi-currency card & companion app
Hold money and spend like a local in 20+ currency wallets
- Card accepted in 200+ countries and territories
- 24/7 human customer support
- Zero outbound transfer fees. Convert up to £500 (or equivalent) fee-free per month*
- Thereafter, low FX conversion fees from 0.2% (no matter the amount or day of the week)
- Free UK ATM cash withdrawals (some ATMs may charge a fee)
- Track payments and transfers with in-app notifications
- Easily move currencies between multiple Zing currency wallets
DOWNLOAD THE ZING APP HERE
You can share Zing with your friends so they can pay like locals around the world, save on fees and enjoy exclusive rewards.
You both get £20 when they join Zing and spend £5 – it’s a win-win!
Share your referral link to get things started.**
DOWNLOAD THE ZING APP HERE
Terms and conditions.
18+ UK residents only. Visit Zing to find out more.
More like this
*Convert up to £500 with no fees, every month, until the end of the year. T&Cs apply.
**Restrictions UK 18+. Zing members with an existing account can earn £20 by referring a friend who opens a Zing account and spends £5 minimum by card in one transaction. The friend also gets a cash reward of £20. Maximum 20 referrals per member. Promotion Period: 28th August 2024 09:00am until 08:59am 1st October 2024. Sign-up and card spend must occur in the promotional period. Receiving reward normally takes up to 30 days after the referral steps have been successfully completed. See zing.me for full T&Cs.