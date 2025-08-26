SIPP (Self Invested Personal Pension) accounts with AJ Bell

They are different from direct debits or standing orders that you can only set up by explicitly agreeing to them. With a CPA, all it takes is to tick (or sometimes just not to untick!) a box when you are paying for something online and the payments will be taken directly from your bank account or credit card.

When you find one in your statement it can be hard to work out exactly what it’s for or who is taking it. At that point many people give up because they cannot see a way to cancel it with a firm that may be overseas or not give a working phone number or email address.

However, the law gives you a very simple way to end them – tell your bank or credit card provider to cancel. It must act on your instruction and if you have told them by close of business the day before the payment is due, it has to refund you if it allows another payment through. If the bank tries to tell you to cancel with the business, remind it of your rights under regulation 67 of the Payment Services Regulations 2017.

After that you can inform the business that is taking the money – or try to. If they are legitimate they will come back to you when the payment is missed. But if they say you have a contract to keep paying you should always dispute it.

