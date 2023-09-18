Annuity rates have risen over the last three years*. For many people, this means a very good chance of achieving a higher retirement income now compared to the start of 2022.

Age Partnership can help you access a wide range of retirement options with the support you need to make the right choice. Why not find out how much you could secure with their lifetime annuity calculator?

EMBED CALC WIDGET

How Age Partnership can help

Whether you know what you want or need advice on your options, Age Partnership’s friendly Specialists and Financial Planners are here to help, and can talk you through your pension options such as;

Lifetime Annuity - A guaranteed pension income for life

A guaranteed pension income for life Fixed-term Annuity – Security now, flexibility later

Security now, flexibility later Drawdown – Flexible access to your pension savings

Flexible access to your pension savings Cash withdrawal – Find out how much tax you might pay by withdrawing your pension savings as a lump sum

Advice or guidance – which is right for me?

Age Partnership offer both options and their Pensions and Retirement team will help you decide on the most appropriate service for you. Call their friendly team on Freephone XXXXXXXX to find out more.

The advice team has a safety-first approach, which means they will only recommend solutions that they believe will ensure you will always be able to pay your essential bills. An initial consultation with a financial planner is free and without obligation, you’ll only pay a fee if you choose to go ahead with the recommended solution we present to you, and they’ll let you know what it will be in advance.

If you proceed with our non-­advised service, Age Partnership will be paid a commission from the provider you have selected and this cost will be factored in to your plan. If you receive advice and choose to proceed with our recommended solution, they charge an advice fee of 2.25% of your pension savings after tax-­free cash has been taken, subject to a minimum of £1,795.

* Based on a £100,000 fund, aged 65, single life level annuity.

Age Partnership Wealth Management Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, FCA registered number 670493. Company registered in England and Wales No. 9073664. Registered address: 2200 Century Way, Thorpe Park, Leeds, LS15 8ZB.