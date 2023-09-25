Many homeowners aged 55 and who have spent decades paying off their mortgage will have built up equity in their home. A popular way to tap into this wealth is through an equity release plan.

It is important that you have access to the very best independent advice before you proceed. Radio Times are pleased to be working with Age Partnership+, who are part of the UK’s no.1 equity release advisor*, to offer an equity release service.

The advice that you will receive through the Radio Times equity release service will take into account plans from all equity release lenders so that the best plan for your individual circumstances can be found. If equity release isn’t the right solution for you, then Age Partnership have advisors and specialists who can discuss other later life lending options with you.

Could equity release be right for you?

There are many reasons why people choose to release equity from their homes. Whether that's to enjoy a holiday of a lifetime, home renovations or repay their existing mortgage, which is a condition of equity release.

You don’t have to have a mortgage to release equity from your home though, as long as you’re aged 55 or over and own your own home you can apply to release some of the equity as tax-free cash.

How much can I release?

There is no one answer for this question, as the amount you can release differs from customer to customer based on the value of your home, your age and your personal circumstances and preferences.

As everyone enters into retirement in a different position, financially and personally, equity release products have been designed to be flexible so that your plan can be shaped around your requirements.

An advisor will be able to help you identify just how much you could expect to release during a no-obligation discussion, alternatively you can use our quick online calculator.

Through the Radio Times equity release service, you could get access to;

Impartial and independent advice

Access to exclusive plans from leading lenders

Whole-of-market comparison to find a suitable plan for your needs

Your own dedicated advisor to help you along the way

A free no-obligation quotation posted out to your home

Advice is required before proceeding with equity release. Equity release may involve a home reversion plan or lifetime mortgage which is secured against your property and may reduce the value of your estate and impact funding long-term care. To understand the features and risks ask for a personalised illustration.

