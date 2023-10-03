Car insurance

Compare car insurance quotes in one search

Home insurance

Compare Home Insurance quotes now

Travel insurance

Compare travel insurance quotes

Pet insurance

Search over 15 Pet Insurance providers
GET QUOTES
GET QUOTES
GET QUOTES
GET QUOTES

Motorbike insurance

You could pay less than £183*

Bicycle insurance

You could pay less than £41 for bicycles valued up to £1500*

Van insurance

*51% of consumers could save £581.67 on their Van Insurance

Classic Car

Get a quote for classic car insurance from experts Grove and Dean
GET QUOTES
GET QUOTES
GET QUOTES
GET QUOTES

GAP Insurance

GAP Insurance ensures that in the event of a write-off, you’re not caught short by your car insurer

Private Healthcare

Get quicker treatment when you need it most, compare health insurance quotes with confused. com
GET QUOTES FROM MOTOREASY
GET QUOTES FROM CONFUSED