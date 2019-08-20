However, after the manufacturer’s warranty ends, you’ll need to ensure you take out additional cover if you want to protect yourself against hefty repair costs.

Shop around for cover

The manufacturer may offer you a further warranty through the dealership you bought your car from once the original warranty expires. However, before you commit to this, always make sure you compare what’s available elsewhere so you can be certain that you’ve found the best possible deal.

Don’t just plump for the cheapest warranty you can find though, as it’s important it provides you with sufficient cover. Ideally you should opt for a plan which provides cover up to the replacement cost of your car. You should also look for a warranty that will cover components which fail during at a service or MOT.

More comprehensive policies may also include contributions towards the recovery of your car, onward travel and accommodation if you break down away from home, so always check the small print carefully before buying so you know exactly what your warranty provides.

If you opt for a policy with low cover limits, you could find that you end up having to cover much of the repair costs yourself if you need to make an expensive claim.

Check for exclusions

It’s worth checking for any exclusions before you buy a car warranty too. As a general rule, warranties will typically exclude things such as tyres, windscreen wipers, wheels, exhausts, and damage to bodywork or paintwork. More expensive items, such as air conditioning units, may not be covered either. Some warranties will also exclude mechanical failures due to manufacturing defects, or that have arisen as a result of wear and tear, although more comprehensive policies will include these.

It’s also a good idea ask the provider of any warranty you are thinking about buying if they’ve joined the Motor Ombudsman’s motor industry Code of Practice for car warranty products. The code aims to promote and safeguard the interests of motorists by ensuring companies provide additional consumer protection above and beyond their legal obligations.

Car warranty product providers pledge to have a simple claims procedure in place to resolve any customer problems quickly and cost effectively.