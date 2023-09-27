Motoring
Car Insurance Quotes
Compare Cheap Car Insurance
Compare 110+ providers and save up to £££
Access Cashback and Rewards
97% of reviewers recommend us
Secure and encrypted
Over 3 million users
Grove & Dean Private Clients is one of the UK's leading independent Chartered insurance brokers. Offering the widest range of classic car policies, Grove & Dean provides the highest standards of service, the finest cover and excellent value for money. From single vehicle to multi-vehicle collector’s policies, our business is dedicated to motoring enthusiasts.
Sell your car
We’ve partnered with Motorway to make it easy for you to sell your car online – it’s fast to sell, 100% free. Get an instant valuation and they’ll find the dealer who’ll pay the most for your car. You could sell your car in as little as 24 hours
Car Finance
- Flexible offers & with several options available at the end of the agreed term
- Feed with access to over 300,000+ available vehicles nationwide for you to choose from.
- Free no obligation quote from Flow car Finance
Gap insurance
A GAP Insurance policy tops up an insurance payout in the event of a write-off, providing you with the extra funds to purchase a replacement vehicle or to settle any outstanding finance.
Car servicing
What can a MotorEasy car service offer you?
- We find the best local garage for you
- We deal directly with the garage, to save you time
- We report any issues for your approval of work
- We provide you with a digital service record
- You get a FREE online account to store all your documents in