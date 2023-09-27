Car Insurance

Classic car insurance

Car Insurance Quotes

  • Compare Cheap Car Insurance

  • Compare 110+ providers and save up to £££

  • Access Cashback and Rewards

  • 97% of reviewers recommend us

  • Secure and encrypted

  • Over 3 million users

Grove & Dean Private Clients is one of the UK's leading independent Chartered insurance brokers. Offering the widest range of classic car policies, Grove & Dean provides the highest standards of service, the finest cover and excellent value for money. From single vehicle to multi-vehicle collector’s policies, our business is dedicated to motoring enthusiasts.

GET QUOTES
COMPARE QUOTES

Sell your car

We’ve partnered with Motorway to make it easy for you to sell your car online – it’s fast to sell, 100% free. Get an instant valuation and they’ll find the dealer who’ll pay the most for your car. You could sell your car in as little as 24 hours

Car Finance

  • Flexible offers & with several options available at the end of the agreed term
  • Feed with access to over 300,000+ available vehicles nationwide for you to choose from.
  • Free no obligation quote from Flow car Finance
FIND OUT MORE
FIND OUT MORE

Gap insurance

A GAP Insurance policy tops up an insurance payout in the event of a write-off, providing you with the extra funds to purchase a replacement vehicle or to settle any outstanding finance.

Car servicing

What can a MotorEasy car service offer you?

  • We find the best local garage for you
  • We deal directly with the garage, to save you time
  • We report any issues for your approval of work
  • We provide you with a digital service record
  • You get a FREE online account to store all your documents in
FIND OUT MORE
FIND OUT MORE