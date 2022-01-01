Classic car insurance

Grove & Dean Private Clients is one of the UK's leading independent Chartered insurance brokers. Offering the widest range of classic car policies, Grove & Dean provides the highest standards of service, the finest cover and excellent value for money. From single vehicle to multi-vehicle collector’s policies, our business is dedicated to motoring enthusiasts.

Established in 1974, Grove & Dean is a leading, family run financial services organisation based in Hornchurch, Essex. As a leading independent broker, we have access to hundreds of products, so you can be confident of the best choice of cover, whatever your insurance needs.

Classic Club members rightly expect specialist knowledge, excellent cover, great service and competitive premiums. Grove & Dean is one of the UKs leading insurers of classic and cherished cars with thousands of classic car drivers choosing Grove & Dean for their insurance every year. And so today, offering a full range of insurance products, customers old and new can expect the same exacting standards reflected in every policy we issue and everything we do.