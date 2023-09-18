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Sell your car

FIND OUT HOW MUCH YOU COULD GET FOR YOUR CAR WITH MOTORWAY

We’ve partnered with Motorway to make it easy for you to sell your car online – no-sale, no-fee. Get an instant valuation and they’ll find the dealer who’ll pay the most for your car.

Why Radio Times recommends Motorway?

Motorway is the UK’s first car-selling-only platform.

Thousands of verified dealers across the UK bid, with the highest offer being shown to you

Over 750,000 cars sold via Motorway

A car sells on Motorway every 2 minutes*

£10bn+ paid to sellers through Motorway Pay since launch in May 2023

100,000+ Trustpilot reviews, rated Excellent

Daily auctions 7 days a week including weekends

How Motorway works

Get an instant valuation

Enter your reg and Motorway values your car using live market data.

Build your car’s profile

Complete your full profile in as little as 30 minutes.

Set your guide price

Once Motorway has assessed your car's condition, mileage and history, they’ll set a realistic guide price.

Dealers compete for your car

Your car enters the next daily auction. Thousands of verified dealers across the UK bid, with the highest offer being shown to you

Collected from your driveway. Paid before it leaves.

The winning dealer arranges collection from your home, and payment is sent to your account before the car is driven away.

How Motorway’s service fee works

No upfront cost. Sellers only pay a service fee once their car is collected and the sale complete.

The service fee is calculated based on the final sale price – on average, this is just 0.5% of the final sale price. Sellers see an estimate when they get their free valuation and when they list their car in the auction.

Example

Part-exchange offer: £13,400

Motorway sale price: £15,000 (on average, Motorway sellers get £1,600 more than part-exhange (based on a customer survey in April 2026)).

Extra cash: £1,600

Motorway fee: £79.99

Seller still gets: £1,520 more than part-exchange offer

Rated ‘Excellent’ with 100,000+ Trustpilot reviews

*Based on transactions from weeks commencing 01.01.26 to 22.03.26

FIND OUT MORE ABOUT SELLING YOUR CAR