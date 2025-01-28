2025 ISA Season
We all know time is money.
At Wealthify, we help you make the most of both — with our easy-to-use app and team of investment experts managing everything for you.
And, when you deposit or transfer to a Wealthify Stocks & Shares ISA, you could earn between £50 – £500 cashback.
That’s why the smart money’s with Wealthify.
Get started today — download our app, or go to wealthify.com
Register by 30th June 2025 and you'll then have 6 months to deposit or start your transfer of £5,000 or more to our Stocks and Shares ISA. You will need to remain invested for 18 months following the date of registration. Cashback varies by total deposit and/or transfer amount. Terms and conditions apply.
With investing, your capital is at risk. Tax treatments depend on your individual circumstances and may change in the future.