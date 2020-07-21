Though the loan is calculated on the previous year’s income, it can be reassessed if there’s sharp change. Outside Scotland that change is 15 per cent. So if a parent is on furlough and their income is down by 20 per cent, their child would potentially be eligible. It’s important to claim it as the parent is expected – though not legally

obliged – to make up the difference.

A bigger loan means ending up with a bigger debt. But at least 80 per cent of students will never repay their loan in full before it is written off after 30 years, so the majority will not end up paying back more.

The rules in Scotland are different – the loan is assessed depending on which band of income the parent’s income falls in. It can only be reduced if it falls to a band below. Any student who thinks they may get a higher maintenance loan should contact the Student Loans Company with their details and full information about parental income.

More like this

In Scotland, there is a special £5 million fund to help students in further and higher education facing hardship due to the coronavirus. Apply at your college or university.

Paul Lewis presents Money Box on R4