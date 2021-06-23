But in Matt’s case it was – his mum’s. She’d made the big mistake of not dissociating her credit card from the iPad before she gave it to Matt. He happily clicked “buy” and then spent nearly £3,000 of real money on things that only had a virtual existence.

At this point I normally explain your rights. But not this week. Consumer law has not caught up with the fast-developing digital world. The device or console maker will point you to the game maker. The game maker will say it’s nothing to do with them. Your bank will say you authorised payments.

All I can suggest is, make a noise. Email or write to the chief executives – remember my standing tip to use www.ceoemail.com to find who they are and their contact details. Complain via Twitter and Facebook, including the firms’ handles. Go to the press. It might work, especially for big sums.

In future, do a factory reset when you hand over a phone or tablet. And if you share a device, make sure the parental controls are set to “strongest”.

Paul Lewis presents Money Box on Radio 4.

