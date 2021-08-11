They should still claim, though, because if their weekly income exceeds those levels by £100 or more, they can still get some help. Startlingly, up to two million pensioners could claim council tax help but have not applied.

RENT

Similar changes are being made in the rules regarding housing benefit, which gives low income pensioners money off their rent. These rules apply throughout the UK and the effect of the changes is that low-income pensioners born on 1 April 1955 or later will have to pay £9.13 a week more of their rent than older pensioners. Housing benefit applies to rents paid to private landlords, housing associations or local councils. And, again, up to 240,000 pensioners could claim help with their rent but fail to do so.

CLAIM IT

Housing benefit and council tax reduction are claimed from your local council or authority. Ask yours about its reduction scheme and, if you pay rent, about housing benefit, too. In Northern Ireland housing benefit covers rates as well as rent.

More like this

Paul Lewis presents Money Box on Radio 4.