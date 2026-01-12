Car insurance experts at Quotezone.co.uk say motorists can cut their fuel spend by making small, practical adjustments to how they drive.

Drivers are already facing increasing financial pressures from rising household bills and are now being hit by accelerating fuel prices.

Cold weather and higher demand could push prices even higher throughout the winter, making efficient driving more important than ever for families trying to keep expenses down.

The nation’s motorists are paying the highest price to fill up in eight months. Pump prices went up 2.17p in November, increasing the average cost of a litre to 137.17p – the highest price since mid-March*.

Many drivers aren’t aware of the habits that quietly drain fuel and increase running costs. Simple mistakes – such as harsh acceleration, unnecessary idling or under-inflated tyres – can significantly reduce fuel economy.

Greg Wilson, car insurance expert and CEO of Quotezone.co.uk said: “Many drivers accept rising fuel costs as something they just have to try and budget for, but there’s actually a lot we can all be doing to help stretch every litre further.

“Small changes to how we drive can make a big difference, especially over the winter period when finances are already tight.

“Checking tyre pressure, planning routes to avoid congestion, and reducing unnecessary idling are simple steps that can save both fuel and money. Even little adjustments, like gentle acceleration and keeping your car well maintained, add up over time.

“With a few simple changes, motorists can take control of their fuel bill rather than feeling powerless at the pumps.”

Here are 10 fuel saving tips from the Quotezone.co.uk team:

1.Plan routes to avoid congestion

Traffic jams and stop-start driving waste fuel. Planning journeys in advance by using traffic apps or choosing quieter routes can reduce time spent in slow-moving traffic and improve overall fuel efficiency. It’s also more efficient to group journeys together and do them in one go, while the engine is warm – smaller isolated trips mean the engine has to warm up each time, wasting fuel.

2.Remove excess weight

Aerodynamic factors aside, the heavier the car, the harder the engine has to work, resulting in higher fuel consumption. Make sure to declutter your car and clear out the boot to reduce some weight where possible and uninstall extras such as roof boxes when not in use.**

3.Regular maintenance

Keeping vehicles in good condition ensures that they run efficiently – which also helps fuel economy. It may seem a bit costly to service the car, but it can save you money in the long run and is essential to keep the car in good working order – if the car isn’t roadworthy, drivers could face fines, penalty points and even invalidated insurance.

4.Drive smoothly

Sudden braking and speeding up burns more fuel which is why it’s important to gauge the flow of traffic. Gentle acceleration and steady speed ensure the most economical use of fuel.

5.Change gears early when accelerating

Switching into the highest possible gear keeps the revs low which saves petrol. For example, at 40 mph the car will consume 25 per cent more fuel in third gear compared to fifth. Under normal conditions the gears should be changed when the revs are between 1,500-2,000 rpm.

6.Check tyre pressure

It’s important to make sure that tyres are inflated to the correct pressure, because underinflated tyres create more rolling resistance which means that the engine has to work harder, which uses more fuel.

7.Avoid idling

Drivers shouldn’t leave the engine running while they’ve stopped because it’s bad for the environment and wastes fuel. It’s worth switching off the engine when the car is stationary for even a few minutes – drivers caught idling can receive fines.

8.Turn off additional functions

The vehicle’s add-on functions, like air conditioning and seat heaters, should only be used when necessary, as they drain the car’s battery as well as the petrol tank.

9.Don’t fill the tank to the brim

Fuel is heavy, so if the tank is filled to the top, then there is more unnecessary weight that the car has to carry.

10. Try cruising

Using cruise control helps maintain a constant speed, which in many cases helps to reduce fuel consumption when travelling on long flat roads such as the motorway – just be wary of using it all the time or on mixed roads as it can be slower to react to gradient changes which could actually drain fuel.

