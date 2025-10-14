With colder weather settling in, winter bugs are already circulating, and their impact behind the wheel could be more serious than many realise.

According to Cardiff University’s Common Cold Centre, cold-stricken drivers experience slower reaction times than those who have consumed four pints of beer.*

Research shows that colds slow reaction times by 36 milliseconds – more than twice as bad as drink driving, the amount of alcohol that would lead to a driving ban slows reactions by just 15 milliseconds.*

Cold and flu symptoms like congestion, sneezing, fatigue and headaches can impair concentration, reaction times and driving ability, increasing accident risk.

During cold season, even something as simple as a sneeze could potentially land drivers in trouble.

The triple sneeze – or sneezing in quick succession – means a driver’s eyes could be closed for up to three seconds or more, increasing the chances of an incident. Even a two-second glance away from the road while driving at 30 mph means 100 feet of missed road.**

It may seem unlikely but drivers who take to the road knowing they have a heavy cold put themselves at risk of a careless driving charge, which could lead to an unlimited fine, disqualification or 3-9 penalty points – depending on the severity of the offence.

Many drivers are also unaware that over-the-counter cold and flu medicines can fall under drug-driving laws due to their impairing side effects.

Some cold and flu medications can cause drowsiness, dizziness, and blurred vision, all of which significantly impair driving ability. It’s important that drivers avoid getting behind the wheel until they feel fully alert after taking any medication.

Under UK law, it is illegal to drive while unfit due to the effects of legal or illegal drugs, including many over-the-counter cold and flu treatments.

Driving while impaired by medication or illness can be considered careless or dangerous driving, carrying severe penalties.

Those caught driving dangerously under the influence of medication face unlimited fines, driving bans of up to a year, possible imprisonment, and a criminal record.**

These convictions can remain on a driver’s licence for 11 years, making insurance difficult and expensive to obtain.

With drug driving on the rise, police across the UK are increasing roadside checks for both alcohol and drugs.

The NHS advises anyone taking medication known to cause drowsiness to avoid driving or operating machinery, always read medicine labels carefully and follow the guidance of a healthcare professional to ensure drivers remain safe and legal on the roads.

If you are driving and are currently taking legal drugs, make sure;

You are the one who has been prescribed the medication

You are following advice on how to take them by a healthcare professional

They are not causing you to be unfit to drive even if you’re above the specified limits***

Greg Wilson, car insurance expert and CEO of Quotezone.co.uk said: “You might not realise that simply having a cold could affect your ability to drive safely.

“If you’re unwell, it’s important to make sure you’re fit to drive and to check that any medication you are taking does not cause drowsiness, dizziness, or other side effects like blurred vision or slowed reaction times.

“Even if you feel pressured by a hectic schedule, driving in an impaired state is serious and can result in life-changing penalties.

“Some individuals may be accustomed to taking medication and have driven with a cold before without issues, but if you feel unwell or your medication carries a warning not to operate heavy machinery, and you are stopped by the police or involved in an incident, you may still be charged and your insurance could be declared invalid. The safest option is to avoid driving, rest up, and not take the risk.”

As a price comparison site, Quotezone.co.uk can help drivers with medical conditions compare and find savings or if they need specialist car insurance.

