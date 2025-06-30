One of the biggest potential savings amongst ten tips shared by Quotezone is the day to renew.

Leaving it until the last minute is the worst time to buy – yet despite this, 62% of customers purchased during this expensive period.*

Timing is everything when it comes to car insurance, and data shows that renewing two to three weeks in advance could save you up to 45%.

Other actions such as reconsidering the location a car is parked overnight, increasing voluntary excess, and adding an experienced named driver could also contribute towards lowering costs.

Organised motorists giving themselves plenty of time to shop around and receive numerous quotes before deciding whether to renew or switch policies will likely receive the better deals.

Meanwhile, it’s important not to allow policies to renew automatically, as it can cause drivers to miss out on significant savings.

Greg Wilson, CEO and car insurance expert at Quotezone said: “With household costs rising, no one wants to waste money – and timing your car insurance renewal right could save you hundreds.

“Some of the most common and costly mistakes drivers make include letting policies auto-renew, leaving it too late to buy, and not shopping around.

“Drivers usually get a reminder a month before their policy ends – that’s the perfect time to start comparing quotes.

“Our data shows the sweet spot is 15 to 24 days before the new policy starts, when premiums could be up to 45% cheaper – yet a quarter of drivers are unaware of this significant saving.**

“If drivers stick with their current provider, they should be sure to negotiate and shop around to ensure they have a competitive price and a competitive product.

“Price comparison websites can massively simplify this process by comparing multiple insurers and products at once.

“Drivers might also save by adding an experienced driver to the policy, increasing the voluntary excess, or improving vehicle security.

“But always be honest about the details. Giving inaccurate information can invalidate the cover completely.”

10 ways to reduce your car insurance premium:

Time your renewal date

Those who are organised and give themselves plenty of time to compare quotes from other insurers will likely get a better deal than those who leave it until the last minute. Quotezone data reveals that 15 to 24 days before the policy is due to start is the sweet spot, with drivers purchasing during this timeframe saving themselves an average of 33-45%.

Avoid automatic renewals

One of the big mistakes that drivers make is allowing their policy to automatically renew, which could mean they miss out on significant savings. When purchasing a new policy always make sure to untick the renew automatically option so you don’t forget later on down the line.

Compare quotes

Drivers are generally notified one month before their policy expires, giving plenty of time to obtain quotes from other providers to compare against your current one. Car insurance premiums are starting to drop in price so renewal offers will likely be less than the previous year – if they aren’t, it’s time to shop around.

Increase your voluntary excess

Raising your voluntary excess amount could reduce your insurance premiums, saving you money in the long run. The risk however, is that you’ll need to pay both the compulsory and voluntary excess in the event of a claim, so you need to make sure it’s affordable.

Limit your mileage

If you drive fewer miles, you’re considered a lower risk – normally resulting in cheaper insurance. When estimating your annual mileage, try to be as accurate as possible – a mileage tracker app can help with this.

Add a low-risk named driver

Young drivers can save over £350 on their car insurance through having a more experienced named driver added to their car insurance policy. Just make sure that you correctly declare the main driver as the person who spends the most time behind the wheel.***

Obtain quotes during daytime hours

Quotezone data revealed that drivers who obtain car insurance quotes between midnight and 6am are being quoted around 22% more. It’s best to avoid obtaining quotes at nighttime if possible, it could save you up to £170.*

Rethink your parking location

The safer you can park your car, the cheaper your insurance is likely to be. Cars that are parked on the road and away from your home are more costly. If you’re able to park on a driveway then you could save, on average, up to 24% on your insurance premiums.*

Use job titles carefully

Analysis revealed that certain professions are consistently flagged as high-risk by insurers. The wording of specific job titles can often affect the overall premium price, so slight tweaks to the job title could actually help reduce premiums. However, make sure it’s still factually accurate regarding the day-to-day role and responsibilities – inaccuracies could invalidate your cover.

Invest in security

Insurance providers assess the risk of theft or damage when calculating your premiums. If your vehicle is more secure, it normally results in lower costs. Extra security measures you can take include fitting an immobiliser, tracker, industry-approved alarm and dashcam. Nearly 10% of drivers don’t know if they have a tracker or not, so worth the extra research to find potential savings.

Quotezone.co.uk helps millions of drivers in the UK find savings on all sorts of motoring products such as van and motorbike insurance.

