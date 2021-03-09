Insurance is a game of chance. The insurer bets you will claim less than you pay in premiums; you bet the other way. Usually of course, the insurer wins – partly because it has years of experience, but also because it accumulates information about you and others. It’s never sensible to call your insurer about any incident

unless you’re actually making a claim. That call is treated as data, and if it seems to the actuaries to increase the likelihood of your making a claim in future then your

premium will be boosted next year.

Take car insurance. When you take it out you agree to pay a certain amount of any claim, called the excess. That means it’s not worth claiming if the cost is low. There is also a no-claims bonus, which can reduce your premiums by up to 60% if you do not claim for a number of years. And you can pay to protect that bonus so you don’t lose it if you make the odd claim.