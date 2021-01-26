One popular and heavily advertised firm charges a 66-year-old £20 a month and promises them £3,712 on their death. After 15 years and six months they will be 81½ and will have paid £3,720 in premiums, which is £8 more than the policy will pay out on their death. Every month they live after that another £20 will go to the insurer, but the benefit stays the same.

The Office for National Statistics says a man of 66 can expect to live to 85. Typically, he’ll pay £20 a month for 3½ years for nothing – that is £848 more than the £3,712 his heirs will get. Women live longer than men; a 66-year-old can expect to live until she is 87. So in her case, she will pay premiums for 5½ years after she has paid the £3,712 her family will get when she dies – and waste £1,328.

Those are just averages; half of us will live longer. A 66-year-old man has a one in four chance of living to 92, by which time he’ll have paid £2,528 more than the £3,712 his family will get. A 66-year-old woman has a one in ten chance of dying at 98. Her family will get £3,712 and she’ll have paid more than double that – £7,680.

You can give up the plan, of course, but all the premiums are lost and your family will get nothing. If you have paid into one for only a short time, it may be worth

cancelling it. If you are a heavy smoker or have a medical condition that will reduce your life expectancy, these plans may be worthwhile. But remember: you are

gambling against professionals.

Paul Lewis presents Money Box on Radio 4

