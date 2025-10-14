Travel insurance experts from Quotezone.co.uk warn that failing to disclose medical conditions, no matter how minor or longstanding, could lead to claims being rejected.

This follows a BBC report* highlighting that even a seemingly routine pre-travel visit to the doctor, such as for a headache, could result in insurers refusing to cover medical expenses if it was not declared in advance.

According to the Financial Ombudsman Service, travel insurance complaints rose by 19%** in the year leading up to July 2024, reaching their highest levels since the pandemic.

Many of these disputes were related to insurers rejecting claims due to non-disclosure of medical conditions.

Insurers will typically only cover medical expenses abroad if symptoms were not present prior to departure, meaning full transparency about medical history is crucial.

Regardless of how long ago or how minor the medical condition may seem, informing the insurance provider could save travellers thousands of pounds.

Greg Wilson, CEO and travel insurance expert at Quotezone.co.uk said: “Many travellers think that if a medical condition is under control or happened years ago, there is no need to mention it, but that is where people could be vulnerable. Even minor or historic conditions should be declared to ensure the cover is valid.

“Insurers need a full picture of the travellers health to provide the right level of cover, and failing to disclose something, even if unintentionally, could lead to claims being turned down.

“It may also mean that the traveller needs a specialist type of insurance in place to cover any pre-existing conditions and ensure they are protected, so it’s essential to be as transparent as possible – to help safeguard the holiday, the travellers health and their finances – as claims could be voided even if they aren’t related to the undeclared condition.”

Here are 10 health-related conditions you must declare before travelling:

1.Recent doctors visit

Travellers should disclose any recent visits to the doctor that could lead to medical issues whilst abroad. Even seemingly minor concerns are worth mentioning to your insurance provider, including anything from a change in medication to ongoing symptoms such as persistent pain. If you’ve had medical advice, treatment or tests, even if you are waiting on results, it’s best to declare it – including any recent surgery, particularly if it took place within the last two years, or if you have any upcoming surgery planned.

2.Heart conditions

Any condition relating to the heart, like angina, heart attacks, heart failure, or having a pacemaker, are considered high-risk and may significantly increase the likelihood of requiring emergency medical care whilst abroad.

3.Mobility impairment

Mobility impairment includes any condition that affects your ability to move, such as arthritis, the use of walking aids, or limited mobility due to injury or illness. These may require additional assistance while travelling and could pose a risk if appropriate support is not arranged in advance.

4.Neurological conditions

Neurological conditions including epilepsy, multiple sclerosis (MS), or a history of stroke should be declared due to unpredictability and may increase the risk of requiring urgent medical care. Insurers may require a medical assessment to fully understand the level of risk before providing cover.

5.Mental health conditions

Any mental health condition including depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, PTSD or schizophrenia must be disclosed.

6.Cancer

Whether cancer is current or in remission, insurance providers need to be informed. Individuals with a history of cancer are often considered higher risk and may require specialist cover depending on the type, stage, and treatment history.

7.Diabetes

People with both type 1 and type 2 diabetes potentially carry a higher risk of medical complications like hypoglycaemia. Proper disclosure ensures you are fully covered in case of any diabetes-related issues whilst abroad.

8.Asthma

Asthma, even if it is mild or well controlled with inhalers or medication should be noted in your insurance policy. As a respiratory condition, it can be affected by climate, altitude, or other environmental triggers, and may require emergency treatment while travelling.

9.Autoimmune and immune system disorders

Autoimmune or immune system disorders, including conditions such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, and HIV, may increase the risk of medical complications and the need for medical assistance, so insurers must be informed to ensure a valid policy.

10.Liver or kidney conditions

Conditions such as cirrhosis, hepatitis, chronic kidney disease, or a history of transplant, often require specialist care if complications arise. It is important that anyone with liver or kidney conditions inform their travel insurer to ensure they are fully covered while travelling.

