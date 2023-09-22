Their 5-star customer reviews are a perfect example of how they help their customers.

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐Spartan FX made it easy!

I just had the very best experience with Alastair Sweetman, Spartan FX. I learn best by being walked through a task, and Alastair did everything except hold my hand. It was my first time transferring money using a transfer service, and Alistair not only sent me a detailed list of all the information I needed, what to do and how to do it. AND, instead of all the money going into my Portuguese bank account and me paying the property owner, he is able to make the payment go directly to the property owner! Alistair Sweetman and Spartan FX truly are experts.” Michele Dow

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Spartan my go to for all currency exchanges

“My French realtor had Spartan reach out to me in October 2019 when I started my house search in France. I am so glad she did! The people at Spartan take your goals very seriously and I would say that my contact Neil Poyton deserves a 10 star rating. I could not have hoped for a better contact. When exchanging large amounts of funds you have to know you can trust the exchange company that you are dealing with. Spartan focuses on building trusting long term relationships. I will be contacting Neil and Spartan for all my future exchanges. I highly recommend them to anyone who is wanting to exchange funds in any currency.” Soraya Harding

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐Amazing customer support saved many thousands

“Amazing customer support saved many thousands of dollars with the limit order feature as well as the improved conversation rate from the bank. Highly recommended.” Trusted customer

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐Great rates, fast conversions/transfers, top self service!

“All around great experience. First time user of a FX broker and had my reservations...but they took the time to explain the process and followed up on each transaction to ensure a smooth exchange/transfer...thanks to Neil, Sarah and Ben. Compared it to the bank rates and saved roughly 3.5%-4% overall.” Trusted Customer

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐Excellent service

“Neil and Ben at SpartanFX we’re extremely helpful from square one. They helped me with a difficult notaire and kept me informed all the way I have no hesitation in recommending them”. Frank Stubbs

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐Trustworthy, professional & easy

“I recently bought a property in France and the Spartan team ensured my money arrived safely and on time. Great rates and great service!” David

How it Works

1. Register for an Account

Simply fill in their online application form to open an account. It is completely FREE to open, and there is no obligation to use their services.

2. Discuss your requirements

Once your account is open, your personal account manager will discuss your requirements and present you with all the available options. Each member of their dealing team has over 10 years’ experience.

3. Secure your rate

When the time is right, or when you are ready, Spartan FX can exchange your money at the best live rate available. Once the rate is secured, they will send you a trade confirmation, and you can transfer your money to a client account in your name.

4. Making your payment

You can log into your account and add a beneficiary, or you can provide those details to your personal account manager, who will set the outgoing payment up for you. Your payment will be sent by the fastest method to the beneficiary account.