Dahabshiil - Your Trusted Partner for International Money Transfers
With 50 years of experience and being trusted by millions, Dahabshiil offers a seamless and reliable solution for sending money to loved ones worldwide.
Known for its competitive rates and diverse transfer options —including bank transfers, mobile wallets, and cash pickups at designated locations.
Dahabshiil ensures your funds are protected and reach their destination quickly. Their services are regulated to provide secure and efficient transactions to more than 100 countries worldwide.
Key Features:
- Low Fees: Enjoy competitive rates and minimal fees for all your transfers.
- Global Reach: Dahabshiil provides comprehensive money transfer services across Europe, Americas, Asia, the Middle East, and specializes in remittance to Africa.
- User-Friendly App: Send money anytime, anywhere with the Dahabshiil app, available on both Android and Apple devices.
Discover how Dahabshiil can simplify your international money transfers and make them more affordable.