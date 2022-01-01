Why Radio Times recommends Motorway?

● 100% free to sell - Motorway is free with no hidden fees and you’re under no obligation to sell your car.

● Instant valuation - they use live market data to accurately estimate your car's value.

● Get your highest offer - Get offers from over 5,000 verified U.K. dealers.

● Sell any car fast - sell any make or model and get fast payment and free home collection.

How to sell your car for the best price

You can sell your car in 4 easy steps with Motorway:

1. Enter your car’s details - Enter your reg and Motorway will give you an instant valuation based on their latest data.

2. Dealers compete for your car - Motorway invite 5,000 verified U.K. dealers to make competing offers for your car.

3. Receive your best offer - You then receive the highest offer, and can decide if you wish to accept and proceed to sell.

4. Your car is sold - Arrange for your car to be collected from home and receive fast payment. It’s fast, free and 100% online.

Can I sell my car on finance?

You can to sell your car on finance with Motorway. The buyer will pay off the finance directly and you’ll receive the remaining sum via a bank transfer.

Your car finance company will need to provide a settlement figure, which must be paid before the finance can be ended. They should give you a figure within three days, and you should receive it in the post within 12 days – it’ll usually be valid for a further 10 days to pay it off.

If your settlement figure is greater than the offer you receive for the car, you can pay the difference yourself or pay the buyer or dealer so they can write the whole sum off.

What condition does my car need to be in to sell?

With Motorway you can sell any make or model of car, regardless of its condition, however this can affect the price you can get.

If your car is in very poor condition, Motorway also work with buyers who accept cars for scrap – so they’ll also accept old and broken down vehicles.