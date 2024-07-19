Book early

If you’ve got a few weeks to go before your holiday, it’s worth booking your car rental early rather than leaving it to the last minute, as costs can be cheaper.

Don’t just stick with the names you know either - it’s worth comparing a range of different providers via a car rental comparison site so you can be certain you’ve found the best deal. If you are booking with a company you haven’t heard of, make sure you read customer reviews so you can be certain that they are trustworthy.

Take the right paperwork

It’s really important to make sure you read the policy small print if you’ve booked your car before you leave the UK, as this will tell you which documents you need to bring to the car hire desk.

A spokesman for Zest Car Rental said: “Without the right documentation, you may not be able to pick up your rental car and that would certainly put a damper on the start of your holiday!

We recommend bringing with you a valid driving licence, passport (or another form of ID), rental car confirmation, car insurance, a credit card for your deposit, and if needed, an International Driving Permit.”

Check for damage

Before you drive away in your rental car, give the vehicle a thorough once over to see if there is any damage. If you spot anything, make sure you flag it to the rental company and take photographs before you leave, so that you don’t get the blame for it when you return. Any damage should be recorded on the car’s check out sheet which you should also take a picture of if you’re not given a copy.

Ben Wooltorton of iCarhireinsurance.com said, “Always check the hire vehicle thoroughly at pick-up and ensure all damage is documented. Consumers can get charged even for minor damage like scratches or wheel scuffs, so make sure you can prove that they were there from the start.”

Beware added extras

Most car hire companies will try to sell you extras when you collect your hire car, so be careful before you accept these. For example, you’ll usually be charged extra if you want an additional driver, a sat nav or a child’s car seat. Where possible, it might be cheaper to bring your own extras.

One of the most expensive extras you’re likely to be sold is excess waiver insurance. This is designed to protect you against having to fork out for a hefty excess in the event that the car is lost or stolen, but it’s usually much cheaper to buy standalone cover in advance rather than to buy it at the rental desk.

For example, someone paying to hire a car for a week this summer (between 27 July and 3 Aug) would be charged an average of around £177 by rental companies for excess protection cover including tyre and windscreen excess cover. However, a standalone policy from iCarhireinsurance.com costs from £33.15 for a week's protection, which includes damage, theft, and tyre and windscreen cover, a saving of nearly £144.

Review the fuel policy

Make sure you check your car rental company’s fuel policy before you leave the rental desk. If the company has a ‘collect full, return full’ fuel policy, then you’ll need to return the car with a full tank of fuel. It’s essential to hang onto any receipts for fuel and to take a photo of the fuel gauge too if you want to avoid any disagreements or claims that you didn’t adhere to the fuel policy.

Mr Wooltorton said: “Cost-conscious travellers should approach hiring a car exactly as they do other aspects of their holiday planning to ensure they get the best deal. To make your money go further, shop around for the best prices and don’t waste money on extras at the rental desk including items like sat navs and child car seats, that could have been brought from home, or bought in advance.”