The charge in England is currently £9.35 for each item. Other exemptions include people aged 16 or less (or under 19 in fulltime education), pregnant women and those with a child under one. There are also exemptions for those with certain medical conditions. But some other long-term conditions are not exempt, including Parkinson’s, kidney disease, asthma and arthritis.

There are also exemptions for those on certain means-tested benefits including universal credit – in that case only if they earn less than £435 a month (£935 if they have children or limited work capability). The Government estimates that 70% of 60- to 65-year-olds will have to pay after the change.

People who are not exempt and need 12 or more prescriptions in a year can save money by buying a £108.10 pre-payment certificate covering 12 months (£30.25 for a three-month certificate). The Government estimates the average cost for 60- to 65-year-olds will be between £50 and £100 a year. The change is expected to raise about £200 million a year.

More like this

People caught not paying for a prescription when they should do so face a fine of £100. It’s not known what concessions there may be for those caught out around the time of the change.

You can comment on the plans until 2 September 2021 at gov.uk – search “prescription age”.

Paul Lewis presents Money Box on Radio 4.