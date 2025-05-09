Currently you qualify with four or six activities scoring two points each. But under the planned changes, you will need at least one activity scored at four points or more. The Government estimates that will exclude 370,000 people currently claiming PIP – costing them an average of £4,500 a year each – and prevent another 430,000 qualifying for the first time.

It will also mean 150,000 people who get £83.30 a week carer’s allowance for looking after them will lose it, or not qualify for it. The changes begin in 2026, likely in November, both for new claimants and people on PIP at the regular review of their entitlement.

People currently on PIP with all activities scored two or less are advised to check if any of them have worsened to score four points. You cannot claim PIP over pension age, but if you get it before age 66 it can continue. The Department for Work and Pensions told me that the 590,000 pensioners in that position will not be affected, as they are not subject to routine reviews. The PIP benefit for people with mobility problems is not being changed.

The Government admits that these changes, and others to Universal Credit, will push 250,000 adults and 50,000 children into poverty. There is some opposition among Members of Parliament, so it may be worth contacting yours. In Scotland PIP is being replaced with Adult Disability Payment, but if that will be affected is not yet clear.

Search gov.uk for ‘pathways to work’ for more detail