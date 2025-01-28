So, with this in mind, settle in as we explore the UK’s top cars, starting at under £20k.

This year’s top 10 best cars for under £20k

Hyundai i10 - The stylish one

The Hyundai i10 is easy to drive and looks good.

Price: RRP £15,430 – £18,980

Pros

Makes driving around town easy

Stylish design

Great boot for such a small car

Cons

Engine doesn’t have much poke

Interior’s a bit boring

Summary

The Hyundai i10 is a standout choice for those wanting style on a budget. Its compact size makes it ideal for city driving, and you’ll have no trouble squeezing into tight parking spots.

Despite its small frame, the i10 packs a punch with its modern design. Whether navigating busy streets or looking for a car that offers more personality without breaking the bank, the Hyundai i10 delivers.

It’s an excellent pick for anyone looking for a stylish set of wheels that doesn’t break the bank.

Toyota Aygo X - Small and fun

If you’re looking for something fun and affordable, the Toyota Aygo X is for you.

Price: RRP £16,140 – £21,555

Pros

Decent steering

Smooth manual transmission

Nice styling

Cons

Gearbox too noisy at times

Bit plastic inside

Summary

The Toyota Aygo X is a fun, nimble little car perfect for anyone who loves zipping through city streets. Its light steering and slick manual transmission make navigating tight corners and busy roads a breeze.

The compact design not only adds to its agility but also makes parking a breeze, even in the most crowded spaces. Plus, the Aygo X has a stylish, modern look that stands out, proving that small doesn’t have to mean boring.

If you’re looking for a practical, affordable, and enjoyable car to drive for under £20k, this is a smart pick.

Dacia Sandero - The family choice

The Dacia Sandero is small in price but big in interior space.

Price: RRP £13,795 – £17,295

Pros

Unbeatable value for money

Loads of space inside

Good at holding value

Cons

Not the best safety rating

Lack of USB charging points

Summary

If you’re on the hunt for a car that delivers more than its price tag suggests, the Dacia Sandero should definitely be on your radar. This budget-friendly vehicle has a surprisingly spacious interior, offering plenty of room for families or anyone needing a little extra space.

Its comfortable ride makes long drives a breeze, and the Sandero’s ability to hold its value adds to its appeal. This makes it a smart choice for anyone looking for something reliable and practical under £20k.

It’s the kind of car that surprises you in all the right ways!

Kia Picanto - The city zipper

The Kia Picanto packs a lot in for its small size.

Price: RRP £15,595 – £19,145

Pros

Nimble around the city

Offer a lot for its size

Plenty of tech as standard

Cons

Engines on the weedy side

Lacks fun over longer trips

Summary

The Kia Picanto is the perfect car for city living. It offers smooth handling and a compact design, making it a breeze to zip through tight streets and park in small spaces. Despite its size, it’s surprisingly roomy inside, giving you ample space for everyday use.

The Picanto is also packed with modern tech, making it a smart choice for anyone on a budget who wants to take advantage of valuable features. It may be small, but the Picanto punches way above its weight, offering great value and a fun driving experience in one neat package.

Ford Fiesta - Fast fun

The Ford Fiesta is a joy to drive.

Price: RRP £20,980 – £23,670 (Okay, we cheated here a little!)

Pros

Enjoyable to drive

Excellent fuel efficiency

Cons

Some models are expensive

Small rear and boot

Summary

Ah, the trusty Ford Fiesta! It’s still a top pick in 2024 for those looking to spend around £20k. This classic hatchback is fun to drive, with sharp handling that makes navigating city streets a breeze.

Its compact size is perfect for urban living, offering easy parking and excellent manoeuvrability. Despite its small stature, the Fiesta doesn’t skimp on practicality, providing a comfortable ride and enough space for your daily needs.

Whether you’re commuting, running errands, or just enjoying a drive, the Ford Fiesta continues to be a reliable and enjoyable choice that never goes out of style.

Vauxhall Corsa - Comfort meets style

The Vauxhall Corsa gives you stylish comfort at a reasonable price.

Price: RRP £18,505 – £29,030

Pros

Design looks smart

Nice, comfortable drive

Big on standard equipment

Cons

Cramped in the rear

Cheaper alternatives may tempt

Summary

The Vauxhall Corsa is a fantastic blend of comfort and style, making it an excellent option for those seeking a car under £20k. Its sleek, modern design turns heads, while its smooth, comfortable ride makes even the busiest commutes more enjoyable.

Whether navigating tight city streets or heading out on longer drives, the Corsa delivers a pleasant experience every time. Inside, you’ll find plenty of space for passengers and luggage, proving that it’s just as practical as stylish.

For a reliable, chic, and fun-to-drive option, the Vauxhall Corsa is definitely worth considering.

Skoda Fabia - A great choice

The Skoda Fabia gives you all the practicality you want.

Price: RRP £19,730 – £25,780

Pros

Extremely practical

Comfortable

Looks smart

Cons

Inside quality is lacking

Bit boring

Summary

Smart, practical, and with a touch of style, the Skoda Fabia is a top contender for the best car under £20k. Its spacious interior is designed with clever storage solutions, making it an excellent choice for everyday use, whether it’s the school run or weekend getaways.

The sleek, polished design ensures you’ll look good on the road, too. The Fabia strikes a perfect balance between function and style, offering practicality without compromising on looks. The Skoda Fabia is a solid, dependable option, whether you’re after a reliable daily driver or something that stands out on your budget.

Suzuki Swift - The economical choice

The Suzuki Swift gives you fantastic fuel economy.

Price: RRP £19,199 – £21,550

Pros

Good fuel economy

Plenty of equipment as standard

Spacious inside

Cons

Cabin has a cheap feel

Gets noisy when you put your foot down

Summary

The Suzuki Swift is a fantastic choice for anyone looking to save on fuel without sacrificing fun. Known for its excellent fuel economy, this little car makes trips to the pump much less painful.

Despite its compact size, the Swift surprises with a surprisingly spacious interior, offering enough room for passengers and daily essentials. It’s ideally suited for city driving, with zippy handling that adds a bit of excitement to every journey.

Its affordable price tag also ensures it stays within reach for those on a budget. The Swift is a well-rounded, practical, fun car that ticks all the boxes.

MG3 - Value for money

The MG3 puts a smile on your face.

Price: RRP £18,495 – £20,495

Pros

Good price for what it offers

Packed full of equipment

Cons

Not that efficient

Interior’s a bit cheap

Summary

The MG3 is the perfect car for those who want to add a little excitement to their daily commute. Its sporty design and lively handling make driving a blast, whether navigating city streets or heading out on a weekend trip.

But it’s not all about fun. The MG3 also delivers a spacious interior, making it a comfortable and practical choice for everyday use.

Add in its great value for money, and you’ve got a car that combines style, comfort, and excitement in one neat package. What more could you possibly ask for in a vehicle under £20k?

Fiat 500 - The car about town

The Fiat 500 makes city driving a breeze.

Price: RRP £16,800 – £18,300

Pros

Plenty of personalisation options

Handles city driving like a dream

Cons

Small back seats

Not as comfortable as some rivals

Summary

The Fiat 500 was made for cruising around town in style. Its funky design stands out on the road, while its compact size makes it a pro at slipping into tight parking spots.

But it’s not just about looks – the Fiat 500 is also fuel-efficient, perfect for those looking to save at the pump. It’s easy to handle and a joy to drive, whether running errands or enjoying a fun city adventure.

With its trendy-look and practicality, the Fiat 500 is a fantastic choice for anyone looking for a stylish, budget-friendly vehicle under £20k.

FAQs

What’s the cheapest car on the market in the UK?

The cheapest car on the UK market is typically the Dacia Sandero, known for offering excellent value for money. With a price well below £20k, it’s a no-frills option that delivers practicality, reliability, and low running costs, perfect for budget-conscious drivers.

Can I get a stylish car for under £20k?

Yes! The UK has plenty of stylish cars for under £20k. Models like the Fiat 500, Peugeot 208, and Toyota Aygo X are perfect examples, offering trendy designs without breaking the bank. Who says you can’t have style on a budget?

