Last year alone, 11 million Brits planned a domestic holiday trip over the Easter weekend, with similar numbers expected again this year.*

Whilst a recent study into the types of holidays Britons are most likely to go on found that almost one in six Brits preferred a caravanning holiday.**

With demand for domestic tourism high and caravan holidays proving to be a popular choice once again, a predicted surge in the caravan and motorhome market is expected. The number of Brits owning a leisure vehicle is predicted to grow by over 40% by 2030.***

But as with anything, when purchasing and selling items online, it’s important to always be cautious of any potential scams.

Lee Evans, caravan insurance expert at Quotezone said: “Getting away to the caravan or taking the motorhome around the country is an extremely popular holiday choice right now, especially during the Easter holidays when picnics and outdoor adventures are part of the tradition.

“With this renewed demand in the market, it’s important that holidaymakers stay vigilant and be aware of any potential scams, especially when investing large sums in buying or selling a caravan of their own.

“Fake listings, lack of original documentation, and unusual payment methods are amongst the types of behaviours to be wary of when dealing with caravan sales and purchases.

“It’s hugely important to do research and try to use well-known and reputable websites, with an in-person inspection before finalising any deal as a must.

“Caravans and motorhomes are expensive purchases, and with approximately 4000 stolen in the UK each year, caravan insurance is highly recommended.**** Investing in this cover is a smart move and a vital part of protecting holidays and investments.”

Quotezone.co.uk’s guide to avoiding caravan scams online:

Use a reputable platform

You should try and stick to well-known and reputable websites when purchasing or selling a caravan or motorhome. Reputable websites should have security measures in place in order to protect you from scams. If you’re using a platform such as Gumtree or Facebook Marketplace, always make sure to check the profile of the seller – if it seems too good to be true, trust your instincts.

Do your research

It’s important to do your research when purchasing an expensive item, and caravans and motorhomes are no different. As a buyer, knowing the fair market value can be of great importance to avoid overpaying, whilst as a seller, knowing the true value of your caravan or motorhome can help you to avoid any unfair valuations and pressure tactics from known scammers, with recent reports finding that owners are ‘losing thousands’ to new scams.*****

Be aware of stolen caravans

Checking the CRiS number and purchase history, and ensuring all documents are original are important checks to make to give you peace of mind that the caravan or motorhome you are purchasing is not stolen. Verifying the identity of a seller and getting as much information about them as you can, should help you determine their legitimacy. A legitimate seller should not be unwilling to share their details with you.

Fake proof of funds and transfers

It’s important as a seller to be aware of fraudulent documentation with the intention of getting you to release the caravan you’re selling. Fake bank statements and proof of funds are often used by scammers, as well as fake transfers where the scammer provides you with ‘proof’ they have sent you money. Legitimate transactions should be completed through secure payment options to provide protection to both parties.

Do an inspection

Doing an in-person inspection of the item in question is a must for any potential buyers. First of all, you can verify that the caravan or motorhome actually exists, but it also gives you the chance to inspect the condition of the item and make the checks on things such as the CRiS number. If a seller is insisting on a sale without an inspection then it could indicate that the deal is too good to be true.

Be aware of fake listings and deposit theft

Scammers often post fake listings online with attractive prices in the hope of enticing buyers willing to put down a deposit or full payment to secure the caravan. Once the money is then received these listings disappear. It’s important to be vigilant when suspicious requests are made. Scammers will often pressure victims into making hasty decisions, so be aware of any urgency or unusual payment methods on deals that appear attractive.

A quality caravan insurance policy is likely to cover you for traffic accidents, theft and burglary, caravan recovery, third-party liability and write offs. Just note, the insurance is mainly divided into two types, ‘new for old’ and ‘market value’ – depending on whether you’d want a brand-new replacement should anything happen or a replacement at the current market value.

This is important as many caravan parks will insist on your caravan being and looking a certain number of years old – insisting that it is well looked after to maintain the image of the caravan park. Quotezone.co.uk can help holidaymakers compare and find savings on caravan, motorhome and holiday home insurance.

This article is intended as generic information only and is not intended to apply to anybody’s specific circumstances, demands or needs. The views expressed are not intended to provide any financial service or to give any recommendation or advice. Products and services are only mentioned for illustrative rather than promotional purposes.

