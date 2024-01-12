Once you’ve put in the fuel you need, the actual cost should be debited from your card and – in theory – the ringfence should be removed within a few minutes. However, that doesn’t always happen: sometimes the ringfence stays in place for a couple of days, which can leave you without access to all that money. And if it’s more than you have in your account you are effectively shut out from your own funds.

For example, let’s say a few days before your salary goes in you have just £40 in your account. You need some fuel to take the children to school or run errands. While you might carefully put petrol worth just £20 in the tank, leaving £20 in your account to spend over the next day or so, the pump will automatically secure enough money to fill up an SUV. If you have less than the required amount in your account, the retailer will want to ensure that you really can pay. And only when the £20 payment is fully cleared will the ringfence be removed.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, there are instances where that does not happen straightaway and it can take 48 hours or more. Until it does, you will be unable to access the remaining £20. Paying at the pump is undoubtedly convenient but some filling stations now offer no other way to pay. That saves the cost of employing staff, especially at night or a weekend. But you could lose out if you are close to your limit on your card. It’s much safer to find a garage with a cashier so you are only charged for the actual cost of the fuel you have bought.