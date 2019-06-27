Here’s our rundown of just a few of the new releases to watch out for over the next few weeks, and how to avoid any buffering when streaming them.

Netflix

Stranger Things 3

The long-awaited third series of Stranger Things arrives on Netflix in July, and skips forward to the mid-1980s, with characters Eleven, Mike and Will determined to beat evil in the town of Hawkins, Indiana. Expect lots of action and terrifying creatures – this definitely isn’t one for the faint-hearted.

Orange is the new black: season 7

Season 7 of the series arrives on our screen in late July, charting the progress of Piper after she leaves prison, and her former inmates who remain behind bars. Although this is the final season of one of Netflix’s most-watched shows, there is already talk of a sequel.

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee

If you’re looking for something light-hearted, Jerry Seinfeld’s talk show could be right up your street. Jerry picks up each of his guests in a vintage car where they share funny stories over a coffee.

Amazon Prime

The Boys

Amazon’s superhero adaptation hits screen in July, with a band of vigilantes joining forces against corrupt superheroes. Expect some gory scenes and plenty of action.

Comicstaan

This nine-episode series brings together seven of the biggest comedy names in India to judge aspiring contestants looking to become the next big name in stand-up.

Sky

The Affair

Dominic West and Ruth Wilson star in this Golden Globe-winning drama about, you guessed it, an affair. The show’s final season, which is due to air on Sky Atlantic in August, will again focus on the devastating impact of infidelity.

Brassic

Tune in to Sky One in August to watch this new comedy starring Michelle Keegan, Joe Gilgun and Damien Molony

How to beat buffering

With so many great new shows to watch, the last thing you’ll want is any buffering interrupting your viewing.

After all, there’s nothing more frustrating than settling down to watch a series only for it to be constantly stopping and starting.

If you’re finding your current broadband package too slow and you’re not tied into your deal, you might want to consider switching to fibre optic broadband. This tends to be faster than standard ADSL (Asymmetric Digital Subscriber Line) broadband, where a connection is provided over home telephone lines.

Most internet providers including Virgin Media, Sky, TalkTalk and BT offer fibre optic broadband. Make sure you compare several different deals before buying so you’ve found the most competitive package to suit your needs.

Average fibre optic speeds tend to range from 35MB to 1Gb depending on the provider and package you choose, but the downside is that it’s not available in some areas.

If you don’t have access to fibre optic broadband, but you regularly watch box sets and download large amounts of data, your best bet is to go for an unlimited broadband package which doesn’t have any monthly download limits.