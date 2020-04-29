Here is a brief guide to Universal Credit. It is £343–£1,916 a month, but will be reduced by other income and savings over £6,000.

Age

Those under 25 get less. If you’re over state pension age (both of you over it, if you are in a couple) you cannot get UC – claim pension credit instead.

Partner

If you live with someone as a couple, then your income and savings are counted together. Only one of you can claim and be paid. The couple’s allowance is about 1.45 times the single allowance. Disabled people and carers There are higher amounts for some disabled people and carers.

Children

There is extra for a child. If there are more than two children, no extra is paid for those born from 6 April 2017. There is also an overall cap on the total amount of

benefits you can get.

Savings

If savings exceed £16,000, you cannot get Universal Credit. If they are over £6,000, your UC is reduced by £4.35 a month, then another £4.35 for every £250 over

£6,000. If you are part of a couple, your savings are added together.

Tax

Universal Credit is tax-free but every pound of other income can reduce the UC paid by 63p.

Claim

Online only in almost all cases via www.gov.uk/universalcredit. You will need a telephone meeting and there are long delays before they can be arranged.

Payment

Once a month (can be twice in Scotland). There is at least a five-week gap between the claim and the first payment. You can get an advance payment, which you

pay back out of future payments.

UC helpline

Call 0800 328 5644 (but expect a very long wait).

