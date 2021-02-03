It can now provide advice and assistance on rights in non-EU countries. The first stage is for you to contact the trader directly. The UKCC website has advice on how

to do this and template letters for some common complaints. If the complaint gets nowhere, then the UKCC will contact the trader and point out their legal and moral obligations. If that still fails, it can advise on how to take the matter further – even to court, though it cannot represent you.

Last year it helped 15,000 people and obtained a resolution for more than half of those. The typical amount recovered is between £400 and £700. It will still work closely with the EU network, which also includes Norway and Iceland, and has formed alliances with government organisations in Japan, South Korea and New Zealand.

The service is free. Email eccnet-uk@ec.europa.eu or go through the website: ukecc.net.

Paul Lewis presents Money Box on Radio 4. If you have a question for Paul Lewis please email paul.lewis@radiotimes.com Paul cannot answer your question personally but will endeavour to answer via his page in Radio Times magazine