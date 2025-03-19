See how much you could save – compare home insurance quotes from Quotezone

Ways you might be able to reduce your Council Tax

Here are some of the ways you might be able to lower your Council Tax costs this year.

Do you qualify for a discount?

If you live alone, or if you’re the only person over the age of 18 living in the property, you will be eligible for a 25% reduction in your Council Tax bills.

If everyone who lives in your house or a flat is a full-time student then you don't have to pay Council Tax at all. Remember that it is your responsibility to let your local council know you are all students, otherwise you'll get a bill and you could even be fined for not paying.

Discounts also apply to unfurnished properties. You may not have to pay Council Tax for a month if a property is unfurnished and no one is living in it. Bear in mind that this discount can only be given once and when it ends you will need to start paying again.

If you are on a low income and have limited savings, you might qualify for Council Tax Support to help cover your bills. Each council runs its own scheme, and your bills could be reduced by up to 100% depending on your circumstances. You can check what Council Tax Support is available in your area by speaking to your local authority.

If you qualify for means-tested support to pay your Council Tax bill, then you may also be eligible for help from the Household Support Fund which is there to help those struggling to cover everyday living costs. This might come in the form of supermarket vouchers, or a payment towards utility bills.

See how much you could save – compare home insurance quotes from Quotezone

Are you in the right band?

Properties were allocated their Council Tax bands way back in 1991, often without detailed information being used to check each property was placed in the correct band.

If you think your property could be in the wrong band, perhaps because you are in a higher band than similar properties nearby, you’ll need to make a formal challenge to the Valuation Office Agency (VOA). In Scotland you have to use the Scottish Assessors’ Association (SAA).

You can find out more about how to do this at Gov.uk. You will need evidence to show the price your property would have sold at in 1991 conflicts with the valuation made at that time.

Bear in mind however, that your band can be moved up as well as down, so you must be certain yours is too high before appealing.

If the valuation office agrees that your property is in too high a band, you could be entitled to a refund of the council tax you’ve paid dating back to when you first moved into the property. If, however, it decides your property is in too low a band, you’ll have to start paying higher Council Tax straight away.

Ad

Sign up to our mailing list to receive more content like this from Radio Times Money - click here