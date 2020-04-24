Also read - Your benefits explained

The second key condition is that your self-employment taxable profit is under £50,000. That can either just be in 2018/19 or the average of the last three years if you were self-employed then.

If you can jump these hurdles, you will get a grant from the Government of 80% of your average annual profits over three months (a fifth of your annual profits). The average will be taken over the years 2018/19, 2017/18 and 2016/17, ignoring years when you weren’t self-employed. There is an upper limit of £2,500 a month if your annual profits were £37,500 or more, up to the limit of £49,999.

People who trade through a limited company or a personal services company are excluded. Self-employed people who qualify can carry on working. The payment will not be made until sometime in June. HMRC will contact those who qualify. How it will distinguish this communication from the many scams that are doing the rounds is not clear. Neither is it clear if others who think they are entitled can claim. Until June, the Government suggests self-employed people who cannot manage should claim Universal Credit. If you’re over pension age, try pension credit.

