In England, individual councils can decide their own rules for people of working age, which means the amount of help you get is a postcode lottery.

If you have been refused before, you may get help this year if you have reached – or are approaching – your 65th birthday or if you have moved house.

The average council tax across England is £1,258. But that hides a range from less than £1,000 to more than £2,000.

The figures in this piece apply to the average. If you pay more than that, then you may get help at a higher income level than those stated.

The reduction is means tested. A single person aged over 65 paying average council tax can get all their council tax paid if their income is £176 a week or less (single) or up to £263 (couple).

And they will get some reduction on a tapering scale if their income is below £266 a week (single) or £384 (couple). The limits are higher if either is severely disabled or a carer.

However, savings over £10,000 can reduce the help given, sometimes to zero. Some pensioners will get nothing if their savings exceed £16,000.

For working-age people the figures are much worse. The upper income limit for any help on average council tax

bills is £163 a week for a single person and for a couple is £235.

To get all of it paid the limit is £73 a week (single) and £114 (couple). In most areas of England the amounts are much lower.

Savings over £6,000 can reduce the help further. Almost everywhere in England, even the poorest people are expected to pay some council tax – typically around £200 a year.

There are other circumstances under which you might be entitled to a reduction. Those who are single or have a severe physical or mental disability – including dementia or Alzheimer’s – should be eligible, for example. In all cases, applications should be made to the council that sends the bill.

For more information, information, visit entitledto.co.uk.