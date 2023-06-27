Enclose the old stamps with the form. Self-adhesive stamps must be left attached to their backing sheet, and stamps with glue on the back must be moistened and stuck to the form. It can only be used for up to £200 of stamps.

Put the form in an envelope and address it simply to FREEPOST SWAP OUT. At the moment there is no deadline to swap your stamps, and you can safely leave it until after the end of July. The new stamps are bigger, and Royal Mail says the barcodes are there to “pave the way for innovative services”. It’s not clear what those might be – all you can do at the moment is zap the bar code with your smart phone to watch a Shaun the Sheep video!

Royal Mail has admitted to me that one purpose of the unique barcode is to enable it to detect if a stamp is used more than once. At the moment stamps that have been used but have passed through the system without being franked can be reused without detection. That is illegal and barcodes will help stamp that out.