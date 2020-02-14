“We have been treated abysmally,” Sue says. “We have been customers of the same bank for 60 years. This accruing debt is causing us distress. Can you help?”

Paul Lewis replies: Card providers are obliged to refund the money for a false transaction by the end of the next business day. Only after that can it look at what’s gone wrong. In the most exceptional circumstances it can insist on charging the customer — if they have been grossly negligent, for example. Sue’s bank broke this law — passed in 2017 — for several months, despite her calling them frequently.

When RT got involved the false payment and the interest charged were removed at once.

