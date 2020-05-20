Alternatively, you can note down all the extra costs for calls, or heating and lighting a room you work from, and claim that. Services you already have, such as broadband, or the rent or mortgage you pay, cannot be claimed.

If your employer will not reimburse you, then you can claim tax relief on any items you buy that are wholly and exclusively needed for you to work from home. For example, a good office chair, keyboard, mouse and monitor to make working on a laptop possible, rather than crouching on a kitchen chair over a small screen. Printer ink paper or new software could all be counted as valid expenses of working from home. The maximum that can be claimed for in a single tax year is £2,500. If you pay tax at 20%, that will save you £500 – or £1,000 if you pay higher rate tax (£475 to £1,025 in Scotland).

If your employer will pay, it’s always better to get them to do that. But if they will not, then you can at least claim some tax relief on the items you buy yourself.

More information Go to gov.uk, search “tax relief job expenses” – you’ll need form P87.

Paul Lewis presents Money Box on R4