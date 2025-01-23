In 2024, ‘Brat Summer’ (an edgier style reminiscent of the rebellious ‘Bratz’ doll look) nudged the remnants of Barbiecore (a vibrant, pink aesthetic inspired by last summer’s blockbuster Barbie movie) aside, with Motorway reporting a 7% increase in the average sold price of green cars, while pink cars saw a 14% decline. However, the upcoming release of Wicked may just bring pink and green back together, proving that “pink goes good with green”…

More than 1 in 10 (12%) Brits will choose their next wheels based on pop culture moments and viral social media trends, whilst 49% make big purchase decisions based on influencer recommendations.

In 2025, highly anticipated films like Avatar and Minecraft are predicted to give rise to a resurgence of blue cars as well as more angular, brick-style cars like the Suzuki Jimny, which already saw a 34% increase in sold price in 2024.

In the music charts, Sabrina Carpenter’s World Tour makes its way to the UK this year, and we predict that Brits will be saying ‘Please Please Please’ to classic cars like the Dodge Magnum XE – which featured in the viral music video.

And with Sabrina’s ‘Espresso’ no doubt contributing to this year’s Pantone Colour of the Year, Brits can expect to spot shades of ‘Mocha Mousse’ on the roads in 2025, after last year’s ‘Peach Fuzz’ resulted in a 14% increase in the sale of orange cars on the platform.

DOUBLE THE INCOME, HALF THE CAR

The rise of DINKs (Dual Income, No Kids) has sparked a shift towards smaller, practical cars as this child-free demographic focuses on luxury living.

In 2024, DINK households accounted for 40% of UK families, prioritising experiences like travel and fine dining over larger purchases. Motorway saw an increase in the number of miniature models sold, including the Mazda 2 (23%) and Kia Picanto (8%).

Looking ahead to 2025, nearly 7 in 10 DINKs plan to choose smaller cars to save on running costs, while 62% value easy parking and 51% appreciate the convenience for city driving.

‘GORPCORE’ GOES OFF-ROAD

Last year’s love for functional fashion (aka Gorpcore) is set to spill over into car trends, as more Brits seek rugged, adventure-ready vehicles. Motorway predicts the mix of design and function will influence the nation’s car choices – from sleek all-wheel drives, to weekend-ready camper vans.

In 2024, Motorway saw a 14% increase in the number of motor caravans sold, while SUV sales went up by a whopping 68%, with dealers striking the four-wheel drive iron while it’s hot.

As a third of Brits plan to spend more time on road trips and staycations in 2025, Motorway predicts more Brits will opt for a ‘Gorpcore’ vehicle as their next car purchase.

64% of Brits are looking for a mix of function and design in their 2025 car purchase, equipping themselves for off-road adventures and rugged overnight stays, prioritising functionality in their choice of car (51%).

SPORTS CARS TAKE POLE POSITION

After the Summer of Sport dominated culture last year with viewership across football, rugby, cricket and Formula One reaching record highs, sports cars will make their way to the podium in 2025 as Motorway predicts Brits will take the plunge into high speed luxury.

2024 saw an increase in the average sold price of iconic sports models like Audi A8 (+26%), Porsche Panamera (+18%) and Maserati Granturismo (+10%), as well as an increase in the average sold price of used Lotus cars (+24%), Porsche (+5%) and Aston Martin (+3%).

Furthermore, BMW cemented itself as the most popular sporty make, leading the way as the most frequently sold on the Motorway platform.

This year, the UK’s passion for sport is predicted to make its mark on car buying decisions, with almost a quarter of Brits (22%) dreaming of owning a sports car in 2025.

At the top of the list of most coveted models in 2025 is the Mercedes-AMG GT (16%), followed by the Tesla Roadster (8%) and Porsche 911 (8%).

ALL-ELECTRIC FUTURE

The future is looking brighter than ever for electric vehicles. As more used EVs enter the market, they’re becoming more affordable for the average car owner which Motorway predicts will continue into 2025.

Used EVs have never been more affordable, and Brits will finally see them become mainstream this year, with Motorway witnessing a 22% drop in average sold price, as well as a 92% increase in the number of EVs sold on its platform in 2024 compared to 2023.

A third of Brits (34%) are planning to invest in an electric vehicle this year, with 64% driven by a desire to do good for the planet.

Another key reason for planning to invest in an EV in 2024 is cost efficiency (58%), whilst 16% want to avoid driving an outdated car and nearly one in 10 (8%) want to impress their friends and family, or fit in with the other cars in their neighbourhood.

THE RETURN OF THE FIAT 500 (AND OTHER BASICS)

The ‘Fiat 500’ personality continued making waves last year, resurging after Molly-Mae Hague’s split from Tommy Fury dominated the headlines. With a tell-all documentary hitting screens in January, Motorway predicts that Brits will go back to basics this year, with the Fiat 500 lifestyle due to make a big return in 2025.

The Fiat 500 lifestyle is making a comeback. Thanks to its dependable, no-fuss appeal, it was one of the most popular used cars sold in 2024, alongside staples like the Ford Fiesta and Mini Cooper.

For many buyers in 2025, all that’s needed are basic safety features (61%), fuel efficiency (54%), and reliable performance (59%). Air conditioning and parking sensors are added bonuses for some, but for most, simplicity is key.

The ‘basic’ and dependable Fiat 500 claimed a spot as one of the top used-cars sold in 2024, whilst other all-time faithfuls like the Ford Fiesta and Mini Cooper also claimed top spots.

When it comes to choosing their next vehicle in 2025, car owners admit all they need are key safety features (61%), basic functions (59%) and the guarantee that their vehicle will get them from A to B (59%).

Beyond a good set of basics, including fuel efficiency (54%), power steering (34%), parking sensors (34%) and air conditioning (24%), there’s not much else Brits want from their future car.

Are you feeling inspired to swap to an on-trend blue, boxy, miniature, off-road, sporty, electric or stripped-back model in 2025?

External references