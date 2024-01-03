Each year, the NHS spends an estimated £1.4 billion on treating illnesses associated with living in cold or damp housing.*

Mould exposure can cause allergic reactions including sneezing, a runny nose, skin rashes, asthma attacks, weight loss and in severe cases can lead to hospitalisation.**

In winter, drying clothes outside becomes challenging and the reluctance to use a tumble dryer due to high energy costs leaves many to opt for air drying inside.

Hanging damp clothes to dry in the home releases moisture into the air and creates the ideal breeding ground for mould.

Placing them on radiators or heated drying racks, which many do to speed up the drying process in the winter, is even riskier.

Doing so can cause indoor pollution and increase the chances of dampness and mould by triggering condensation.

Aside from the serious health ramifications of exposure, mould and dampness can be an expensive issue to tackle.

Once it begins, spores can travel to different parts of the property, and migrate through building materials, affecting other parts of the home like floors, ceilings and walls.

Homeowners struggling with a mould problem could end up spending over £3000 to successfully treat it.***

Despite the colder weather, the experts are encouraging people to consider safer drying alternatives.

Greg Wilson, Founder and CEO of Quotezone.co.uk, said: “Many people are completely unaware of the consequences of air drying clothes inside their homes.

“Using air dryers, radiators and heated drying racks indoors may seem like a good idea during the winter months, but it can pose a serious health risk.

“Wet clothes release moisture into the home as they start to dry which can develop into mould and damp, causing mild allergies, aggravating asthma or worse.

“Shockingly, it is estimated that the NHS spends an estimated 1.4 billion on treating illnesses associated with damp housing, so it is not an issue to be taken lightly.

“Drying clothes in the winter can feel like an impossible task, especially with the weather in the UK.

“Ideally, households should download a weather app and keep an eye out for dry days, even if it’s cloudy, to help at least start drying the clothes outside.

“If they do have to bring the clothes inside they could start them in the tumble dryer then finish them off on a drying rack – making sure the room is well ventilated, a dehumidifier can help to reduce moisture levels and promote airflow.

“Mould and damp are not just expensive issues to fix, they are also very dangerous and, in many cases, possible to avoid. If people need to make a claim on their home insurance due to mould or damp then the insurer is unlikely to cover them if the property is not well maintained or is damaged due to a lack of care.”

This article is intended as generic information only and is not intended to apply to anybody’s specific circumstances, demands or needs. The views expressed are not intended to provide any financial service or to give any recommendation or advice. Products and services are only mentioned for illustrative rather than promotional purposes.